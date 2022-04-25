Advertisement

Crews battle heavy fire in northwest Atlanta

Cedar Avenue NW and Cross Street NW
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two women are recovering after their home caught fire overnight. Investigators are still working to piece together how it all started.

It happened on the corner of Cedar Avenue NW and Cross Street NW. Residents told CBS46 they began to smell smoke and upon looking outside quickly realized that a chair in the carport was on fire. Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly worked to put out the blaze, but the residence sustained significant damage.

The fire remains under investigation. Check back here for the latest details on this developing story.

