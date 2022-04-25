FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers Tuesday; Briefly cooler midweek

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A long stretch of dry weather may end for some of us with scattered showers in the forecast for Tuesday. The best chance of seeing rain is in the morning and northwest of Atlanta. Showers will likely be weakening as they approach the Atlanta metro area late in the morning and early in the afternoon. Less than 0.1″ of rain is likely in Atlanta metro. The temperature will be in the 60s at sunrise and will reach the low 70s - cooler than Monday, but not exactly cold!

A northwest breeze brings in cooler and drier air overnight. The temperature will fall into the 40s to near 50 by dawn on Wednesday. Expect a ton of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday - a beautiful day! Great weather continues on Thursday as it climbs from the 50s at sunrise to the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 as it stays dry on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a low risk of showers Saturday and Sunday. It will stay relatively warm with highs in the low 80s.

Rain Chances (CBS46)

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.