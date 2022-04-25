Fulton County launches new app to help residents connect with services
By downloading the app, users can schedule appointments, find health programs and receive important county emergency information
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – Fulton County residents looking to connect with community health and human services will now be able to do so with a touch of a button.
County officials have launched the Fulton Cares App as part of the latest effort to increase access to public services.
The app connects residents to several Fulton County departments including:
- Arts and Culture
- Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities
- Community Development, Environmental Health
- Fulton County Board of Health
- Fulton County Library System
- HIV Services
- Senior Services
“At Fulton County, our mission is to increase access to services,” said Dr. Pamela Roshell, Fulton County Chief Operating Officer for Health, Human Services and Public Works. “This platform connects residents to services from Fulton County departments and community partners and includes a robust chatbot figure that allows users to ask questions and get real-time answers.”
By downloading the Fulton Cares app, users will be able to:
- Obtain information about in-person and virtual events
- Find service locations and connect with mapping features
- Learn about health services and programs
- Schedule appointments
- Receive information regarding COVID-19 protocols
- Have access to the calendar of events, chatbot and social media feeds
- Receive emergency notifications
“Fulton County is using technology to provide new ways for residents and employees to connect with us,” said Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson. “This incredible new app allows users to interact with the services we offer while allowing us to create viable relationships with our customers.”
The app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
To learn more, visit the Fulton County Cares page here.
