Fulton County launches new app to help residents connect with services

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – Fulton County residents looking to connect with community health and human services will now be able to do so with a touch of a button.

County officials have launched the Fulton Cares App as part of the latest effort to increase access to public services.

The app connects residents to several Fulton County departments including:

Arts and Culture

Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

Community Development, Environmental Health

Fulton County Board of Health

Fulton County Library System

HIV Services

Senior Services

“At Fulton County, our mission is to increase access to services,” said Dr. Pamela Roshell, Fulton County Chief Operating Officer for Health, Human Services and Public Works. “This platform connects residents to services from Fulton County departments and community partners and includes a robust chatbot figure that allows users to ask questions and get real-time answers.”

By downloading the Fulton Cares app, users will be able to:

Obtain information about in-person and virtual events

Find service locations and connect with mapping features

Learn about health services and programs

Schedule appointments

Receive information regarding COVID-19 protocols

Have access to the calendar of events, chatbot and social media feeds

Receive emergency notifications

“Fulton County is using technology to provide new ways for residents and employees to connect with us,” said Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson. “This incredible new app allows users to interact with the services we offer while allowing us to create viable relationships with our customers.”

The app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

To learn more, visit the Fulton County Cares page here.

