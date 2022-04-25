Advertisement

Fulton County parents drop mask lawsuit against school board

Burke County school officials decided to make masks optional for students and staff.
Burke County school officials decided to make masks optional for students and staff.(WRDW)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents suing the Fulton County school board over the district’s former mask mandate have dropped the lawsuit, according to the attorney who was representing the 11 families.

Gov. Kemp signed new legislation last month that gives parents the ability to opt their children out of school mask mandates for the next five years.

The initial lawsuit was filed in September. The purpose of the lawsuit was to overturn the mandate because they believe that wearing masks harm children’s physical and mental health.

