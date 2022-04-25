Fulton County parents drop mask lawsuit against school board

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents suing the Fulton County school board over the district’s former mask mandate have dropped the lawsuit, according to the attorney who was representing the 11 families.

Gov. Kemp signed new legislation last month that gives parents the ability to opt their children out of school mask mandates for the next five years.

The initial lawsuit was filed in September. The purpose of the lawsuit was to overturn the mandate because they believe that wearing masks harm children’s physical and mental health.

