Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed by National Rifle Association

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp has received a huge endorsement.

The National Rifle Association announced that they are supporting Kemp during his quest to be re-elected as governor of Georgia.

The NRA said it is grateful to Gov. Kemp for protecting the Second Amendment here in Georgia during his first term and they are looking forward to his second term.

Today’s announcement was made just weeks after the governor loosed gun regulations across the state. He signed a bill into law that allows Georgians to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

