Gov. Kemp signs new anti-crime laws, David Perdue talks about crime in Georgia

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed 7 news bills into law today that work to support law enforcement and further protects Georgians, according to the governor.

Part of the legislation provides for a special gang prosecution unit within the Attorney General’s office.

Gov. Kemp’s Republican challenger, David Perdue, held a press conference today to respond to the current administration’s crime-fighting efforts.

Perdue says it’s time to make crime stop and called it “embarrassing.” He also talked about the shortage of police officers in Macon, where he was born.

