Innocent bystander shot, injured while walking in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A woman walking alongside a roadway in Buckhead was injured following a shooting in the area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to a nightlife venue on Peachtree Road in northwest Atlanta after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, it was revealed that a dispute involving several men outside of the venue ended in gunfire where the woman was struck while walking, according to investigators.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this story.

