Lawsuit accuses Wells Fargo of discriminatory mortgage practices

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Atlanta today with other attorneys to talk about a lawsuit against Wells Fargo that claims discriminatory mortgage practices.

At today’s press conference, attorneys highlighted the pattern of racial discrimination reportedly experienced by several Black customers.

They say customers were discriminated at every point in the mortgage lending process, including denying loans, especially if they lived in predominantly Black communities.

They also claim that if the loans were approved, it was at a higher interest rate, costs and fees.

Attorneys are calling for Wells Fargo shareholders to approve a labor union motion for an independent racial equity audit and for mayors nationwide to freeze business with the bank.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.