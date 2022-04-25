Advertisement

Live jazz performances to return to MARTA train stations on Mondays

MARTA's Jazz performances
MARTA's Jazz performances(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The sounds of jazz music will soon fill the halls of several Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) train stations across the city this summer.

MARTA’s Artbound program announced Monday the return of its Jazz Mondays starting in May.

The musical performances will be hosted by the Atlanta Opera Company Players and Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre.

In partnership with the Atlanta Jazz Festival, MARTA Jazz Mondays will feature live jazz performances from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

May 2 - College Park: Justice Michael

May 9 - Five Points: Milkah

May 16 - Lindbergh Center: Kemba Cofield

May 23 - Midtown: Brandon Boone

According to the press release, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre will present musical and spoken word performances from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the following dates:

May 12 - West End: The Atlanta Opera Company Players present Mash-Up: Classical Voices Meet Words of Power

May 25 - Five Points: Songs by composer and actor Christian Magby

June 2 - West End: “Fannie”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Tuesday, members of the Georgia Department of Education toured Druid Hills High School.
State fires back at DeKalb County Schools over Druid Hills renovation plan
Fulton Cares App
Fulton County launches new app to help residents connect with services
NRA endorses Gov. Brian Kemp
Over two years ago, hockey fan Blaine Byers won a "trip of a lifetime" from the Atlanta...
Atlanta Gladiators hockey fan wins vacation to Costa Rica, 2 years later he wants his prize