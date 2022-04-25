Live jazz performances to return to MARTA train stations on Mondays

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The sounds of jazz music will soon fill the halls of several Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) train stations across the city this summer.

MARTA’s Artbound program announced Monday the return of its Jazz Mondays starting in May.

The musical performances will be hosted by the Atlanta Opera Company Players and Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre.

In partnership with the Atlanta Jazz Festival, MARTA Jazz Mondays will feature live jazz performances from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

May 2 - College Park: Justice Michael

May 9 - Five Points: Milkah

May 16 - Lindbergh Center: Kemba Cofield

May 23 - Midtown: Brandon Boone

According to the press release, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre will present musical and spoken word performances from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the following dates:

May 12 - West End: The Atlanta Opera Company Players present Mash-Up: Classical Voices Meet Words of Power

May 25 - Five Points: Songs by composer and actor Christian Magby

June 2 - West End: “Fannie”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.