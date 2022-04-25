Man arrested in Lawrenceville for repeated child molestation, sodomy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities in Gwinnett County have confirmed the arrest of a man accused of repeatedly committing sex crimes in Lawrenceville.

Alberto Luna Alvarez was apprehended and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation by Sodomy and Child Molestation after officials said he fled from Georgia to Texas in an attempt to evade an outstanding arrest warrant.

Lawrenceville police located Alvarez upon his return to Georgia and he was taken to Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

