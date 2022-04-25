MONICA PEARSON: One on One with Angie Stone and Michelle Malone

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monica Pearson sat down with Angie Stone and Michelle Malone in the latest edition of One on One with Monica Pearson.

ANGIE STONE

Angie Stone rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip hop trio The Sequence. In the early 1990s, she became a member of the R&B trio Vertical Hold and released her solo debut Black Diamond in 1999.

Her second album Mahogany Soul was released in 2001 and the albums Stone Love (2004) and The Art of Love & War were released in 2007.

Stone has also appeared in movies and on television and she made her Broadway stage debut as Chicago’s Big Mama Morton in 2003.

MICHELLE MALONE

Michelle Malone is a rock artist from Atlanta. She started performing in bands and writing songs as a teenager. She has several albums, including Dream (1994), Home Grown (1999), Sugar Foot (2006), Debris (2009), Day 2 (2012), Acoustic Winter (2014) and Slings and Arrows (2018).

Malone has won numerous awards over the course of her 30-year career and her songs have appeared in numerous films and television shows, including True Blood, Dawson’s Creek, Felicity and Brooklyn South.

