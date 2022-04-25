Motorcyclist, child ejected after colliding with car in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a serious injury crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Marietta.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was riding on a motorcycle with a man when a Honda Accord crossed their path on Delk Road at Franklin Gateway.

MPD says the driver of the Honda was waiting to turn onto Franklin Gateway when, for reasons unknown at this time, they exited the turn lane and attempted to cross over multiple westbound lanes. The Honda entered the path of the motorcycle as it approached the intersection, causing the motorcycle to hit the Honda. Both the motorcyclist and his 9-year-old female passenger were ejected.

The man and the girl were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word yet if anyone involved will face charges.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is urged to contact S.T.E.P. Investigator Thomas Ayres at (770) 794-5384.

