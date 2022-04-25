Officials discussing ways to curb teen violence in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s been a dramatic spike in homicides and rapes so far this year in the city of Atlanta, according to a just-released report from the Atlanta Police Department. City leaders across metro Atlanta are concerned with the number of violent crimes being committed by teens.

Just this weekend, several teenagers were shot near Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday night. A young man was also shot during an anti-violence rally in South Fulton over the weekend.

Councilwoman Helen Willis was one of the witnesses of the shooting at Welcome All Park.

She had just wrapped up her speech when gunfire erupted. Yards away, 18-year-old Malik Hambrick was shot to death in the parking lot.

“All I know is I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers or something and someone confirmed by yelling, they’re shooting. By the time I made it over here that’s when I saw the young man laying face down,” Willis told CBS46.

Police say Hambrick was involved in a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight and then a shooting -- all involving other possible teenagers. Police believe there were multiple shooters.

Willis says she’s looking at bringing back her proposed bill to possibly fine parents and or put them into training courses if their children breaking curfew and the law.

“I had a parent accountability ordinance on the books about four years ago people who didn’t even live in the community tried to beat me up about it, but I am going to revisit it. It starts at home with parents,” Willis explained.

In the city of Atlanta, 2 girls and 3 teenage boys were shot outside the Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park.

Both cities have curfews in place for teens. Atlanta even has a component to fine parents.

While the City of Atlanta does have a curfew for teens, council members also working on enforcing age restrictions on scooters as they’ve seen more teens use scooters to commit crimes. Police Chief Rodney Bryant went to City Hall to discuss the rise in teenage crimes and crimes being committed by teens using scooters.

