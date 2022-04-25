Realtors ask random homeowners to sell houses in market with low inventory

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta realtor Ashley Calhoun is on the lookout for homes in an area in Gwinnett County known as a housing market hot spot.

“There’s less than a month’s supply of inventory in Peachtree Corners. The homes are selling for 105% over asking,” Calhoun said.

She has been searching for a first home for newlyweds Mario and Annette Hulett and it hasn’t been easy.

“Growing pains. But we’re growing stronger and together with it so it’s teamwork,” Mario Hulett said.

With limited inventory and a lot of competition, Calhoun decided to get creative. She is now going door to door leaving fliers asking homeowners one simple question, would you sell?

“A lot of homes are going for much over ask. So, if it’s listed at $400,000 you’re going against bids that are $20,000, $30,000 or $40,000 above asking. And sometimes $100,000,” Calhoun said.

Sharam Shariff lives in a neighborhood where the fliers were handed out and was asked if he was tempted to sell his home.

“Well, you know, not for me. Not for me, it’s not tempting. But I’m sure a lot of my neighbors we have talked about, they do consider that, yes,” Shariff said.

Time is of the essence for prospective buyers like the Hulett’s who have less buying power as interest rates increase.

“I know when we started this process, we did get pre-approved for a mortgage loan. But how much that loan can afford is diminishing over time just because of rates that are going up,” Mario Hulett said.

“It’s a little stressful but we have hope that it’s out there,” Annette Hulett said.

