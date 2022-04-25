Advertisement

Warmest Day of the Year Today, Scattered Showers Tomorrow

Today will be warm and sunny. Scattered showers arrive tomorrow along a weak cold front that brings our temps back into the 70s through the week.
By Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today will be warm and sunny. Scattered showers arrive tomorrow along a weak cold front that brings our temps back into the 70s through the week.

Monday Forecast:

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Warm and sunny.(cbs46)

High: 84° Average High: 76° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

A few showers move through tomorrow morning and midday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine returns Wednesday and dominates the rest of the work week, but it will be cooler with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Scattered light showers likely.(cbs46)

