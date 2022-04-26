Advertisement

1 dead following shooting at Candler Road gas station

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Decatur that left a man dead.

It happened at around 5 a.m. at the Valero Gas Station on Candler Road.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have been the result of a dispute between a customer and cleaning staff.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting remains limited. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest updates on this developing story.

