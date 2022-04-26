Anti-Semitic report shows rise in acts of hatred nationwide

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A new report from the Anti-Defamation League showed an increase in anti-Semitic incidents across the nation. A total of 2,700 incidents were reported to the league last year. Georgia saw an increase of 133% in 2021 compared to 2020, and some of those were reported in metro Atlanta.

Rabbi Ari Sollish of Chabad Intown told CBS46 News that he is not surprised to learn of an increase in anti-Semitism.

He said someone recently yelled a slur at his congregation during an outside service and the history of hatred runs deep.

Rabbi Sollish often reflects on the dark day in 1958, when a group of white supremacists placed a bomb outside the Hebrew benevolent congregation temple on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

“These acts of violence, they’re devastating,” said Rabbi Sollish.

Sadly, roughly 63-years later Rabbi Sollish says these acts of hatred toward Jews and other minorities are still prevalent.

“I feel like that it is part of a larger continuum of seeds of hatred that are focused against minorities, against Jews and individuals that others see as different,” he added.

Anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high nationwide last year according to an audit by the Anti-Defamation League. In Georgia, there were 21 incidents in 2020, and 49 incidents in 2021, marking a 133% increase.

“This was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, we were doing services outdoors because of course of the pandemic and somebody was riding by on their bike on the beltline and utters a loud slur, a hateful and vulgar slur, and then rides off,” said Rabbi Sollish.

Earlier this year, a student at East Cobb Middle School was seen posing for pictures while wearing a swastika on their sleeve, and just this week, these KKK fliers were found in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Rabbi Sollish believes education is the key to overcoming these acts of hatred.

“I feel when people know each other it’s a little harder to hate someone you know. The Bible says love your neighbor as yourself,” added Rabbi Sollish.

He says that one of the great teachings that he learned was that you don’t defeat darkness with a stick, you defeat darkness by shining a light. Rabbi Sollish and fellow Jews hope to be that light to better educate and spread love.

