Atlanta beauty brand receives $1.2M investment to grow business, create jobs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Herb’N Eden, a natural bath and beauty company, has received $1.2M in funding to go toward business development.

The Black-owned company based in Douglasville closed the deal with Mercantile Venture Capital and The Core Venture Studio in April.

Husband-and-wife team Quinton and Terran Lewis founded Herb’N Eden in 2015, creating bar soaps, oils, and body scrubs. The two started the company in a one-bedroom apartment but have grown to become a multimillion-dollar operation.

With a growing demand for the company’s therapeutic products, the funding will allow them to expand and create jobs in the community.

“Just being able to support others, with employment, is just the greatest gratification for the both of us,” T. Lewis said.

Many small businesses had to shut their doors during the pandemic. In 2020, data shows Black-owned businesses took a harder hit than any other racial group. But some were able to find success.

The company’s all-natural products have become alternatives to other products with harsh chemicals being sold in the market.

This Atlanta-based wife and husband launched ⁦@herbneden⁩ in a one bedroom apartment and now they’ve become a multimillion dollar natural bath and beauty product company! Loved talking with them about their success story on ⁦@cbs46⁩. #WakeUpATL pic.twitter.com/ux1uLv6XGC — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) April 26, 2022

