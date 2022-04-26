City of Atlanta wants to turn former brick company into park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta is working to transform the site of the former Chattahoochee Brick Company.

The company was founded by former Atlanta Mayor James W. English in the 1870s. The company used hundreds of African American convicts to make bricks.

On Tuesday, current Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the site will have a new future. The city is buying about 75 acres of land to transform the site into a park with direct access to the Chattahoochee. Once completed, it will be the first city park to have that access.

A memorial will also be placed there.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.