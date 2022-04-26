Advertisement

Death investigation underway in northeast Atlanta

(Live 5/File)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a man was shot and killed Monday night in northeast Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person down in the area of Cheshire Bridge Road NE and Lenox Road NE around 7:30 p.m. and found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

APD’s Homicide Unit was notified of the incident and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KKK flyers found in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
APD investigating after KKK flyers found posted in northwest Atlanta
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Henry County
Plane makes emergency landing near airport in Henry County
Gov. Kemp signs 7-new crime-related bills
Gov. Kemp signs new anti-crime laws, David Perdue talks about crime in Georgia
Change this caption before publishing.
Lawsuit accuses Wells Fargo of discriminatory mortgage practices