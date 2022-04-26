Death investigation underway in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a man was shot and killed Monday night in northeast Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person down in the area of Cheshire Bridge Road NE and Lenox Road NE around 7:30 p.m. and found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

APD’s Homicide Unit was notified of the incident and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation continues.

