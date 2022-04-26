DeKalb County Schools part ways with superintendent

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Schools is parting ways with its superintendent.

It comes just hours after the school board blamed Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris for not addressing necessary improvements at facilities, including renovations at Druid Hills High School where students recently made a video highlighting deplorable conditions.

The Board has name Dr. Vasanne Tinsley as the interim superintendent.

The following statement was posted Tuesday afternoon on the schools district’s website:

