DeKalb County Schools part ways with superintendent

Cheryl Watson-Harris
Cheryl Watson-Harris(DeKalb County School District)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Schools is parting ways with its superintendent.

It comes just hours after the school board blamed Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris for not addressing necessary improvements at facilities, including renovations at Druid Hills High School where students recently made a video highlighting deplorable conditions.

The Board has name Dr. Vasanne Tinsley as the interim superintendent.

The following statement was posted Tuesday afternoon on the schools district’s website:

