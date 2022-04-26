Encore Hookah Bar and Lounge in downtown Atlanta closes its door after hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro in downtown Atlanta has closed its doors after multiple incidents, including the death of a 28-year-old security guard in February.

The City of Atlanta filed a lawsuit against the problematic hookah bar in March. According to the lawsuit, Atlanta Police Department had been called to Encore at least 171 times since February 2020.

The lawsuit requested a restraining order that would immediately prohibit any business conducted on the property. It also requested that the hookah bar be declared a “nuisance property.”

At that time, the property owner, Habif Properties, told CBS46 that it was also trying to shut down the bar.

A hearing for the lawsuit was held on April 20 and as a result of the hearing, Encore agreed to cease doing business and vacate the property by April 17.

STATEMENT FROM HABIF

Habif Properties, LLC, is the management company for the property located at 320 Luckie St, Atlanta, GA.

On September 20, 2021, our office notified Encore that pursuant to the terms of their lease, we were terminating their occupancy with ninety days’ notice effective on December 23, 2021. When Encore refused to vacate on December 23rd, we filed a motion for eviction with the Fulton Magistrate Court. Our eviction motion in Magistrate Court is currently awaiting an initial hearing.

On April 20, 2022, Habif Properties attended a hearing for a Temporary Restraining Order against Encore Hookah filed by the City of Atlanta. As a result of the hearing, Encore Hookah agreed to cease doing business and vacate the property by Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

We are very pleased with outcome of the Temporary Restraining Order and are grateful for the actions taken by the City of Atlanta Deputy Solicitor, Erika Smith, in this matter.

Michael Habif

