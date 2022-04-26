FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start on Wednesday before a mild afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Skies will clear Tuesday night as cool air settles in by Wednesday morning. The temperature will dip into the 40s by sunrise. The cool weather will not last for long on Wednesday as strong late-April sunshine sends the temperature into the 60s by midday and low to mid 70s by late in the afternoon.

Lows Wednesday (CBS46)

Wednesday (CBS46)

It will be clear and cool again Wednesday night. Lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s on Thursday. Look for a lot of sunshine again on Thursday. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70s. It stays warm and dry on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

There is a low risk of showers this weekend. It should be dry most of the time, and the best chance for scattered showers/storms is in the mountains. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 60s. The warm weather continues early next week, but scattered showers/storms cannot be ruled out.

Rain chances (CBS46)

