FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers through early afternoon; Cooler Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect a few showers in metro Atlanta late this morning through the early afternoon.
Showers today
Showers will move into metro Atlanta today ahead of a cool front. Heavy rain and severe weather is not expected.
Showers will impact metro Atlanta between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Afterward, you can expect dry weather for the rest of the day with clearing skies throughout the evening.
Cold start to Wednesday
The same cool front that is producing showers in north Georgia will also cool us off for the rest of the week. Lows will drop into the upper 40′s in metro Atlanta Wednesday morning, so you’ll need the jacket as you head to work.
Despite the cold start, temperatures will gradually warm up heading into the weekend.
