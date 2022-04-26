Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers through early afternoon; Cooler Wednesday morning

By Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect a few showers in metro Atlanta late this morning through the early afternoon.

Showers today

Showers will move into metro Atlanta today ahead of a cool front. Heavy rain and severe weather is not expected.

Showers will impact metro Atlanta between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Afterward, you can expect dry weather for the rest of the day with clearing skies throughout the evening.

Forecast map for 11 a.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 11 a.m. Tuesday(WGCL)
Forecast map for 2 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 2 p.m. Tuesday(WGCL)
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Tuesday(WGCL)

Cold start to Wednesday

The same cool front that is producing showers in north Georgia will also cool us off for the rest of the week. Lows will drop into the upper 40′s in metro Atlanta Wednesday morning, so you’ll need the jacket as you head to work.

Despite the cold start, temperatures will gradually warm up heading into the weekend.

Lows Wednesday morning
Lows Wednesday morning(WGCL)
7 Day Forecast for metro Atlanta
7 Day Forecast for metro Atlanta(WGCL)

