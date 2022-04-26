Former Early County coroner pleads guilty to sexual battery

BLAKELY, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Early County coroner pled guilty Friday to two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 51-year-old Todd Hunter, of Blakely, was sentenced to two years of probation, to have no contact with his victims, and must resign from his position as Early County Coroner. Hunter was also denied First Offender Status.

Back on Aug. 17, 2021, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter sexually assaulted one person at his home. Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators say they believe there are other victims.

The GBI says on Aug. 18, 2021, Hunter was arrested for Felony Violation of Oath of Office and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery. He was transported to the Early County Jail where he was released on bond.

