Advertisement

Former Early County coroner pleads guilty to sexual battery

A former Early County coroner pled guilty on April 22 to two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual...
A former Early County coroner pled guilty on April 22 to two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Early County coroner pled guilty Friday to two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 51-year-old Todd Hunter, of Blakely, was sentenced to two years of probation, to have no contact with his victims, and must resign from his position as Early County Coroner. Hunter was also denied First Offender Status.

Back on Aug. 17, 2021, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter sexually assaulted one person at his home. Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators say they believe there are other victims.

The GBI says on Aug. 18, 2021, Hunter was arrested for Felony Violation of Oath of Office and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery. He was transported to the Early County Jail where he was released on bond.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anti-Semitic report shows rise in acts of hatred across the U.S.
Anti-Semitic report shows rise in acts of hatred nationwide
Marietta Police are looking for the person who vandalized at least 14 different MCS unoccupied...
Marietta Police looking for person who vandalized over a dozen school buses
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Powder Springs Road in Cobb County
The Atlanta Hawks will host fun, safe and inclusive summer camps for five weeks this summer.
Hawks announce dates for 2022 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps