Advertisement

Former UGA linebacker Adam Anderson indicted for rape by grand jury

Adam Anderson
Adam Anderson(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former University of Georgia football linebacker Adam Anderson has been indicted by a grand jury for rape, according to ESPN.

A judge denied the football player’s request to dismiss the rape charges two weeks ago.

Anderson was arrested on Nov. 10 after being accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in a house in Athens.

He was indefinitely suspended from the football team after they learned of the indictment.

A second woman has also accused him of sexually assaulting her in Oconee County in October 2020. He has not been charged in that case.

According to the arrest report for Anderson, the woman says after she had a few drinks, she woke up in a bed in the Athens home and Anderson was having sex with her. She told police that the sex was not consensual.

PREVIOUS STORY

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Atlanta Hawks will host fun, safe and inclusive summer camps for five weeks this summer.
Hawks announce dates for 2022 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting...
Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting...
Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections
Over two years ago, hockey fan Blaine Byers won a "trip of a lifetime" from the Atlanta...
Hockey lover wins a luxury vacation. Atlanta pro team backs out of deal.