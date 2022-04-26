Georgia State Elections Board investigating possible ballot harvesting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia State Elections Board has issued multiple subpoenas to learn whether new accusations of ballot harvesting during the 2020 election are true.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is hoping the subpoenas will help him find out if the accusations are true and who might be responsible.

CBS46 obtained copies of four subpoenas sent to members of the Texas voting intelligence group known as True The Vote.

It is believed the group is unwilling to name the source of its information about ballot harvesting.

Ballot harvesting is when a third party collects or submit ballots rather than voters submitting ballots.

So far, there’s been no noteworthy examples of election fraud that could result in different results in Georgia’s 2020 election.

