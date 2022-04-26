Marietta Police looking for person who vandalized over a dozen school buses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marietta Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who vandalized over a dozen school buses Monday night.

MPD released a video showing an unknown person intentionally vandalizing at least 14 different MCS unoccupied school buses around 9 p.m. They say bus drivers arrived Tuesday morning and found damaged windows and windshields, which all appear to have been done with a pellet handgun.

Tips can be called into Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by calling the MPD tip line at 770-794-6990.

