Morris Brown College officially regains full accreditation after nearly 20 years

By Hayley Mason
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Morris Brown College has regained full accreditation after nearly 20 years.

The historically Black college in downtown Atlanta was granted full accreditation in a unanimous vote from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools Tuesday afternoon. Morris Brown’s President Dr. Kevin James says the school is the only college in the country to regain full accreditation and funding after 20 years without it. The re-accreditation will mean students can attend Morris Brown College, receive federal funding and graduate with accredited degrees.

The school’s leadership will hold a press conference Thursday to formally announce the decision and steps forward for the college.

