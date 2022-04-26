Motorcyclist killed in crash on Powder Springs Road in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Friday at the intersection of Powder Springs Road and Windy Hill Road/Macland Road.

According to investigators, just after 2 p.m., a white 2018 Toyota Camry was southbound in the left turn lane of Powder Springs Road with the intent to turn left onto eastbound Windy Hill Road. A blue 2006 Suzuki GSX750 Katana motorcycle was in the right travel lane of northbound Powder Springs Road. For unknown reasons, the Toyota made a left turn onto the eastbound lanes of Windy Hill Road, entering the path of the Suzuki. The operator of the Suzuki attempted to brake but crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured and refused on-scene medical assistance.

The operator of the Suzuki GSX750 Katana, identified as 55-year-old Perry Pless, of Powder Springs, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by CCPD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

