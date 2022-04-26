Plane crashes after hitting power lines near airport in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) - A small aircraft had to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon on a road in Henry County.

The FAA tells CBS46 a single-engine Cessna 172 struck power lines and landed on Millers Mill Road near Berry Hill Airport around 5:40 p.m. They say the pilot aborted the initial approach to the airport and was making another attempt when the accident occurred. Two people were on board.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The FAA is investigating.

