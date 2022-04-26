Police looking for 3 persons of interest in connection to East Point shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The East Point Police Department has released photos of three persons of interest in the shooting of a woman near a recording studio in East Point.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shot, killed at recording studio in East Point

The incident happened on April 22 in the 1500 block of Nabell Avenue. The female was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact East Point Detectives at 404-559-6300 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org. You can also remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crimestoppers online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=552.

