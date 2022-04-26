Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Athens homicide case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department continues to investigate the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Brynarius Smith of Athens.

ACCPD says around 2 a.m. on April 16, officers responded to a shooting on Cone Drive in Nellie B Homes and found Smith who had been shot several times. He died as a result of his injuries.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lister at (762) 400-7333 or via email at hovie.lister@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

