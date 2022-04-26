Advertisement

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Athens homicide case

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(KOLD)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department continues to investigate the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Brynarius Smith of Athens.

ACCPD says around 2 a.m. on April 16, officers responded to a shooting on Cone Drive in Nellie B Homes and found Smith who had been shot several times. He died as a result of his injuries.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lister at (762) 400-7333 or via email at hovie.lister@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Atlanta Hawks will host fun, safe and inclusive summer camps for five weeks this summer.
Hawks announce dates for 2022 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps
Georgia business finds success during pandemic
Atlanta beauty brand receives $1.2M investment to grow business, create jobs
Outside Encore Lounge in Atlanta
Encore Hookah Bar and Lounge in downtown Atlanta closes its door after hearing
State sends scathing letter to DeKalb County schools