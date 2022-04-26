Second Ga. woman reports unlicensed massage therapist accused of rape in Tn.

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman claims an unlicensed massage therapist – facing rape charges in Tennessee – may be trying to restart his spa business.

She’s the second woman to file a police report against Tarek Mentouri in Duluth. Both Georgia women claim Mentouri offered them massages and the latest said she was lured to his home for what she thought was a job interview.

“Everything was so creepy to me,” the woman, who asked us not to reveal her identity, told CBS46 investigates.

She’s a web designer who uses Freelancer.com to find work. A few weeks ago, she answered an ad for what she thought was a health spa in need of digital marketing and web design.

Turns out, the man behind the account was accused rapist, Tarek Mentouri - who allegedly told her he was trying to re-start his spa business. When she arrived at his condo for her job interview, she knew something was off.

“I said ‘What? Why is there a gate? Is this a house? I thought this was an office.’ He said ‘No, this is a condo.’ I asked him, ‘Where is your business located?’ He said this is a home-based business. It’s a condo,” the woman said.

Once inside, she said he locked the door, which also made her “a little scared.”

He got up to quiet his dogs and came back with a bottle of lotion, according to the Georgia woman. That’s when she says he offered her a foot massage. “I had to use my rude and stern voice. I said, ‘No, I don’t like massages’,” the woman added.

Both women claim Mentouri offered to give them massages – and the latest says she was lured to his home – for what she thought was a job interview. (Rachel Polansky)

She quickly left. Later, she’d read about the other women in Tennessee. Her daughter encouraged her to report the incident to Duluth police.

Tarek Mentouri has been charged with multiple sex crimes including rape and sexual assault in Nashville, Tennessee. This after our sister station WSMV did multiple investigations into his alleged crimes. They spoke with over a dozen women, who accuse him of “sexual misconduct,” during massages or at job interviews.

His massage therapist license has been revoked in Tennessee and is inactive in Georgia.

While awaiting trial in Tennessee, a judge allowed Mentouri to move to Duluth to care for his sick mother.

In January, a Duluth woman came forward saying he offered to give her massage. She met him on the Nextdoor app.

“He offered to give me a massage. He seemed very keen on concentrating on my feet - and there was a sexual aspect to it,” the woman said.

After she filed a police report, a Tennessee judge warned Mentouri that he was dangerously close to violating his bond conditions – which ban him from going on certain websites like Craigslist, Facebook and Instagram.

So, does this latest incident violate Mentouri’s bond conditions?

A spokesperson for Duluth Police said he’s “unsure” but tells CBS46 Investigates he’s been in contact with the Davidson County district attorney’s office in Tennessee. CBS46 Investigates also reached out to them but did not receive a response, as of news time.

Mentouri’s next court date is May 5.

