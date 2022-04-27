Advertisement

18-year-old man found shot to death on front porch of Clayton County home

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A homicide investigation is underway after Clayton County police found a body with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the front porch of a residence in Conley.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Richard Road just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. On scene, they found an 18-year-old man lying face down in front of a home.

Police are looking into what exactly led to the shooting. For now, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477- 3550.

