3 cats killed in LaGrange house fire Monday morning

LaGrange Fire Rescue
LaGrange Fire Rescue(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) – A house fire in LaGrange resulted in the death of three cats in the early hours of Monday morning.

Around 9:51 a.m., the LaGrange Fire Department responded to a log home on Pine Circle after reports of a fire in the area. When crews arrived at the scene, they noticed flames billowing from the roof, front door, and the left side of the home.

During a search, crew members located three dead cats inside the home.

Fire investigators say the house fire started in the backroom.

Stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.

