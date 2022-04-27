3 cats killed in LaGrange house fire Monday morning

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) – A house fire in LaGrange resulted in the death of three cats in the early hours of Monday morning.

Around 9:51 a.m., the LaGrange Fire Department responded to a log home on Pine Circle after reports of a fire in the area. When crews arrived at the scene, they noticed flames billowing from the roof, front door, and the left side of the home.

During a search, crew members located three dead cats inside the home.

Fire investigators say the house fire started in the backroom.

