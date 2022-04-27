3 pets killed, home heavily damaged by fire in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three pets perished in a house fire early Monday in LaGrange.

According to the LaGrange Fire Department, fire crews responded to a structure fire shortly before 10 a.m. on the 100 block of Pine Circle and found heavy flames coming from the structure.

LFD says the fire was extinguished and under control at 12:26 p.m. The structure was a log home, and the fire started in a back room. There was significant damage to the property and contents with an estimated loss of approximately $120,000. Firefighters also found three deceased cats inside.

LFD says the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents affected by the fire.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.