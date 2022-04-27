APD: Electric scooters mode of transportation for teen crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In an urgent plea, Atlanta police has called for more community organizations to step in to help deter youth crime. And according to the city, as of late, more electric scooters have been involved in recent incidents.

“They are hacking into the systems, now how they’re doing that, we don’t know.” Chief Rodney Bryant continued, “But we do know they’re getting into the systems and it’s becoming a serious problem.”

During the latest Atlanta shooting investigations, the grey or green mobile units are just not in front of the crime scene, they’re a part of it, says APD.

“The mode of transportation for the perpetrator,” Bryant told city council members in this week’s public safety committee meeting.

And now, with teens on scooters long after the 9 p.m. cut-off, Councilman Antonio Lewis is backing new regulations for the summer.

“I think an age requirement and curfew would suffice,” Lewis told CBS46.

The hopeful legislation seeks to have companies like Bird, Lime, and Spin use technology to scan IDs. Kids under 16 would not be able to ride. Plus, teens would get a specific cut-off time.

However, Lewis argues the greater concern needs to be well beyond scooters.

“We’re in direct competition with gangs.” Adding, “We don’t have all the answers, but we know what’s going on right now isn’t working.”

Ask Agape Youth & Family Center, the answer is outreach to kids susceptible to gangs and violence. It’s why they offer more after-school, in-school, and summer programs for the underserved.

“Our work is very important because we are working to reduce teen violence and all other types of behaviors,” CEO Nell Benn explained.

Benn currently has 200 students in programs at the center, to deter crime and build character. But with at least 44 teens charged as suspects in Atlanta’s violent crimes this year alone, she says it’s going to take more organizations like hers.

“It’s important for kids to have hope. And I think what we’re seeing every weekend is that there’s no hope.”

