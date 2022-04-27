Atlanta police speak out about juvenile crime after recent violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department took to social media with a plea in response to the recent teen violence in the city.

The post asks where the public outcry is after five teens were shot on a busy weekend night near Centennial Olympic Park.

Other recent crimes involving young people include a teen killed near the Atlanta Fair in March and a 9-year-old killed in February in Southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police stated in their post that stopping teen violence is much bigger than their department and will take everyone’s help.

Gerald Rose, with the New Order National Human Rights Organization, told CBS46 that he agrees.

“I know my organization is going to do our part, but it’s going to take all of us to save our children,” he said. “Because no one is going to save our children for us, but us.”

Rose said his organization works with the youth often to keep them away from crime.

Part of that is through hosting teens every third Saturday at the Apex Museum in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the department’s post said by the time officers are called, the damage is usually done, and while they also get involved with young people, the department said they “cannot raise Atlanta’s children.”

Their plea is to the parents, schools, churches and organizations for help in stopping teen violence.

“It starts from home, there’s a lot of kids from broken homes,” Rose said. “Their job is to stop crime when crime happens, but it’s our job to raise our children to the best they can be.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.