Atlanta’s Usher meets his doppelganger and it has Twitter freaking out

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-based music icon has finally met his doppelganger and it has the social media world buzzing. During an NBA playoffs game, an uncanny resemblance was spotted courtside.

Singer-songwriter Usher was sitting on the sidlelines watching the Grizzlies and Timberwolves and right alongside him wearing an eerily similar black shirt and shades was Ja Morant’s dad: Tee Morant.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but point out how much the two look alike after Morant and Usher were featured on a “Look-Alike” camera during timeout.

Even Usher found his twin moment amusing tweeting he “had to see what the hype was about.

