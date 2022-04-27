Advertisement

Atlanta’s Usher meets his doppelganger and it has Twitter freaking out

Atlanta's Usher meets his doppleganger Tee Morant
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-based music icon has finally met his doppelganger and it has the social media world buzzing. During an NBA playoffs game, an uncanny resemblance was spotted courtside.

Singer-songwriter Usher was sitting on the sidlelines watching the Grizzlies and Timberwolves and right alongside him wearing an eerily similar black shirt and shades was Ja Morant’s dad: Tee Morant.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but point out how much the two look alike after Morant and Usher were featured on a “Look-Alike” camera during timeout.

Even Usher found his twin moment amusing tweeting he “had to see what the hype was about.

