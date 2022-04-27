Advertisement

Canadian coffee giant Tim Hortons expanding to Georgia

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tim Hortons, which has been described as the Canadian’s version of Starbucks but more affordable, is coming to Georgia.

Longtime Atlanta resident and experienced multi-unit restaurant operator Abid Khutliwala plans to open 15 stores in Atlanta and Columbus over the next five years, according to a press release.

“I’ve been familiar with Tim Hortons ever since visiting Toronto years ago, and I really love the coffee. I think it will be the best coffee around,” Khutliwala said. “I’m very excited to introduce a new brand to Atlanta; one that locals will be happy to build into their routines.”

Tim Hortons is one of the largest global coffee brands but its U.S. presence is mostly in the Northeast and Midwest states. It is known for its emphasis on quality, convenience and value for morning commuters. Tim Hortons menu includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches and other food products.

Khutiwala is an experienced franchise owner and also owns several Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants.

