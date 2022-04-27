Advertisement

DeKalb Co. deputies arrest man suspected of murder, leaving body in bushes

Aurion Johnson
Aurion Johnson(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a person Tuesday who is suspected of killing a young man and leaving his body in the bushes of a residential community in Stone Mountain.

DCSO says its Fugitive Unit located 22-year-old Aurion Johnson, of Stone Mountain, at a Brockett Road apartment in Clarkston where he was arrested without incident for the Malice Murder of 20-year-old David Hayman, of Stone Mountain.

According to the arrest warrant, on March 31, Johnson became involved in an altercation on Watson Bay with Hayman, who was walking to his home on the same street. The warrant alleges that Johnson pistol-whipped Hayman before shooting him in the face, causing his death.

Investigators say the victim did not know the shooter.

Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail where is being held without bond.

