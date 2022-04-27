Dunwoody police investigating house fire due to reports of explosion

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating an explosion at a home in DeKalb County early Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a home on Village Court in Dunwoody. Police say the explosion happened in the basement which caused the house fire.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, the homeowners are suffering from minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are advising the community to avoid the area.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

