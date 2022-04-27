FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Gorgeous Thursday; Weekend rain chances increasing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The temperature will dip into the 40s and low 50s Wednesday night under clear skies. After a cool start on Thursday we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and the temperature will soar into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. It will not be quite as cool Thursday night with lows in the 50s.

There is a low risk of a stray shower on Friday as a few clouds billow up during the day. The high temperature will be 75-80°, and there’s a much better chance of dry weather than a passing shower. Rain chances tick up bit on Saturday as it starts to get more humid. Look for highs in the low 80s with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower/storm.

We have issued First Alerts for scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. The best chance of rain both days is during the afternoon and early evening. Neither day looks like a total washout, but if you have outdoor plans they could be impacted by the rain. It will stay warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

The same general weather pattern continues through the middle of next. It will be warm and humid with isolated/scattered t-storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances (CBS46)

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.