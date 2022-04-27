Former commander of Henry County Drug Task Force indicted for misuse of credit card

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The former Henry County Drug Task Force commander, Chad Rosborough, has been indicted on 30 charges of theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of oath of office, according to a press release.

“Public officers must perform their duties honestly and ethically, and those who fall short do a disservice to the very people they have sworn to serve and protect,” said Carr. “We will not hesitate to hold accountable any public employee who is found to have engaged in fraudulent activity, and we will continue working each day to protect taxpayer dollars no matter the amount.”

The Attorney General’s Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Henry County grand jury, resulting in Rosborough’s indictment* on April 14, 2022. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

Three counts of Theft by Taking: 1-15 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Twelve counts of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Card: 1-3 years in custody and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Fifteen counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer: 1-5 years in custody.

According to the indictment, Rosborough cashed checks for $1,000, $3,000 and $500. He also allegedly used a card to pay for food or other items at Smoots Restaurant, Johnny’s Pizza, Mountain Khakis, SiriusXM, Bass Pro Shop, Cove Inn, Home Depot, Casablanca on the Bay, Primos Restaurant, I Love NY Pizza, and Bubba Gump.

