Georgia tax cut could hit $2 billion, but maybe not by 2029

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs House Bill 1437 on April 26, 2022.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs House Bill 1437 on April 26, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia state income tax cut signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp could eventually total more than $2 billion. But the reductions will only happen by the target date of 2029 if state revenue holds up.

Kemp says the switch to a flat income tax is only part of his tax-cutting achievements.

The law signed Tuesday in Bonaire would create a flat income tax of 4.99% by 2029 or later. The current tax has a top rate of 5.75% with lower brackets below there.

The measure delivers an immediate flat tax of 5.49% on Jan. 1, 2024.

