A Gorgeous Spring Day Ahead, T-storms Possible this Weekend
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a brief chilly start, it will be a beautiful day with blue skies and comfortable temperatures.
Wednesday Forecast:
High: 76° Average High: 77° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Dry weather is expected through the end of the week with a slight warming trend into the low 80s by Friday. Rain chances creep back in this weekend, with isolated thunderstorms likely Saturday, and scattered afternoon and evening storms on Sunday.
