A Gorgeous Spring Day Ahead, T-storms Possible this Weekend

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a brief chilly start, it will be a beautiful day with blue skies and comfortable temperatures.

Wednesday Forecast:

High: 76° Average High: 77° Chance of Rain: 0%

Sunny and mild.
Sunny and mild.(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week with a slight warming trend into the low 80s by Friday. Rain chances creep back in this weekend, with isolated thunderstorms likely Saturday, and scattered afternoon and evening storms on Sunday.

Scattered t-storms likely.
Scattered t-storms likely.(cbs46)

After a brief chilly start, it will be a beautiful day with blue skies and comfortable...
