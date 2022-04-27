A Gorgeous Spring Day Ahead, T-storms Possible this Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a brief chilly start, it will be a beautiful day with blue skies and comfortable temperatures.

Wednesday Forecast:

High: 76° Average High: 77° Chance of Rain: 0%

Sunny and mild. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week with a slight warming trend into the low 80s by Friday. Rain chances creep back in this weekend, with isolated thunderstorms likely Saturday, and scattered afternoon and evening storms on Sunday.

Scattered t-storms likely. (cbs46)

