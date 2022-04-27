Gov. Kemp, leaders respond to shake-up in DeKalb County School District

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The DeKalb County School District introduced a new, temporary superintendent on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the ouster of former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

Calling for change, DeKalb County School Board Chair, Vickie Turner and select members of the Board of Education welcomed Dr. Vassane Tinsley as interim superintendent. Turner said the change was solely about putting children first.

“This is not a political thing,” said Turner. “This is about a humanity thing and humanity is about our next generation.”

“I’m here for the challenge and I’m here as I need to be in the interim to make things work for the students and staff and community of DeKalb,” added Tinsley.

Tinsley, who retired from the district in 2020 after 25 years of service, steps into her new role as school leaders face scrutiny over recent decisions related to school renovations.

“You’ve been hearing about one school but unfortunately, we have over 135 buildings and all of those buildings require attention, and we implemented change because we are getting ready to do some work in our schools,” Turner told reporters during a press conference.

On Tuesday, a day after the state superintendent Ricard Woods blasted the board over its handling of conditions at Druid Hills High, members of the school board voted 4-1 to fire Watson-Harris. Deirdre Pierce voted no. Board members, Allyson Gevertz and Marshall Orson, were absent.

Harris-Watson said she was blindsided by the decision

“I haven’t heard from anyone who thinks this move was a good idea and I’m talking about across all of DeKalb County,” said State Senator Elena Parent, a Democrat who represents DeKalb County.

State Senator Elena Parent calls on Gov. Kemp and State Superintendent to investigate recent events at DeKalb Co. Schools.



Board members are expected to offer remarks and introduce Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley following the State of DeKalb address today.

Parents sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp and Superintendent Woods on Wednesday, asking for respective investigations into recent “hasty” decisions by the board. She said she’s not calling for members to be removed but she wants the Gov. to keep an eye on the situation.

“Things are moving so rapidly, and they give a public perception of a system spiraling out of control with need for oversight,” Parent said. “They seem to be taking actions that are not thoughtfully considered.”

Gov. Kemp released the following statement in response to Parent’s letter:

Superintendent Woods called the firing of Watson-Harris “a step backward.”

“As state in my April 24 letter to DeKalb County Board of Education, the Department of Education’s facilities team will work with DeKalb County Schools to develop immediate, short-term, and long-term plans for corrective action regarding facilities issues in the district,” Woods in response to Parent’s letter.

“If the district does not fully follow through on this plan, I will not recommend DeKalb County Schools’ facilities plan for State Board of Education approval and the district will not have access to state facilities funding.”

