Heat hold off Hawks 97-94, reach Eastern semifinals

A basketball is shown during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game between...
A basketball is shown during a timeout during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved into the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Atlanta Hawks 97-94.

Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15 and Caleb Martin added 10 for the top-seeded Heat, who ousted the eighth-seeded Hawks in five games. And Miami got the series-clincher without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, both of whom sat out Tuesday with injuries.

Trae Young’s rough series for Atlanta remained that way: He finished 2 for 12 from the floor, scoring just 11 points. For the series, the Hawks’ guard shot 32% against Miami’s swarming defense.

