Kroger to hold hiring event in Georgia, aims to hire 23K workers nationwide

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Looking for a job? Now’s your chance! Grocery giant Kroger announced Wednesday that it will be hosting a hiring event across Georgia.

The supermarket chain is looking to hire over 20,000 part-time and full-time associates nationwide. The event will be held on April 30 at several metro Atlanta Krogers.

“Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Kroger, and we are eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.