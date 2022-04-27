Advertisement

Kroger to hold hiring event in Georgia, aims to hire 23K workers nationwide

The supermarket chain is looking to hire thousands of part-time and full-time associates nationwide.
Kroger to hire 161 new employees in Birmingham as the national grocery chain rolls out its...
Kroger to hire 161 new employees in Birmingham as the national grocery chain rolls out its e-commerce grocery delivery service in the region.(Source: Kroger)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Looking for a job? Now’s your chance! Grocery giant Kroger announced Wednesday that it will be hosting a hiring event across Georgia.

The supermarket chain is looking to hire over 20,000 part-time and full-time associates nationwide. The event will be held on April 30 at several metro Atlanta Krogers.

“Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Kroger, and we are eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LaGrange Police Department
Police need help ID’ing man accused of using counterfeit cash in LaGrange
Atlanta's Usher meets his doppleganger Tee Morant
Atlanta’s Usher meets his doppelganger and it has Twitter freaking out
Lil Nas X announces first tour
Atlanta's Usher meets his doppleganger Tee Morant
Atlanta's Usher meets his doppleganger Tee Morant